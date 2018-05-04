Who says print is dead? Nintendo turns its attention to kids’ activity books — Nigeria Today

Who says print is dead? Nintendo turns its attention to kids’ activity books
Nintendo has partnered with Random House to release a series of coloring and activity books based on popular franchises such as Super Mario and The Legend of Zelda. Three books in the series are slated to release this summer.
