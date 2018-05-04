 Who says print is dead? Nintendo turns its attention to kids’ activity books — Nigeria Today
Who says print is dead? Nintendo turns its attention to kids’ activity books

Posted on May 4, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Nintendo has partnered with Random House to release a series of coloring and activity books based on popular franchises such as Super Mario and The Legend of Zelda. Three books in the series are slated to release this summer.

The post Who says print is dead? Nintendo turns its attention to kids’ activity books appeared first on Digital Trends.

