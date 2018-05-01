 Why Buhari is good for workers - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Why Buhari is good for workers – Vanguard

Posted on May 1, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Why Buhari is good for workers
Vanguard
Tuesday, May 1 is Worker's Day all over the world and expectations are that questions will be asked of what Muhammadu Buhari, the President of Nigeria is doing to make life better for workers in the country. Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari. I
FG, US To Draw Roadmap For Return Of $500m Looted FundsCHANNELS TELEVISION
May Day: Buhari addresses Nigerian workers, speaks on minimum wageDaily Post Nigeria
IPOB commends Trump for speaking up for Nigerian ChristiansPulse Nigeria
WorldStage –The Punch –thewillnigeria (press release) (blog) –The Whistler NG
all 85 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.