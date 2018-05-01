Why Buhari is good for workers - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Why Buhari is good for workers – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Why Buhari is good for workers
Vanguard
Tuesday, May 1 is Worker's Day all over the world and expectations are that questions will be asked of what Muhammadu Buhari, the President of Nigeria is doing to make life better for workers in the country. Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari. I …
FG, US To Draw Roadmap For Return Of $500m Looted Funds
May Day: Buhari addresses Nigerian workers, speaks on minimum wage
IPOB commends Trump for speaking up for Nigerian Christians
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!