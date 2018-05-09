Why I have no collaboration with Wizkid – Davido - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Why I have no collaboration with Wizkid – Davido – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Why I have no collaboration with Wizkid – Davido
Daily Post Nigeria
Davido has finally spoken on why he has not recorded a song with 'Starboy' Wizkid. The '30BG' crooner, who won big for his label at the 2018 Headies award, said a collaboration with Wizkid would not be planned but have to come naturally in order to …
Davido speaks on collaboration with Wizkid
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!