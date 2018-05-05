Why I want to seek a second term – Buhari — Nigeria Today

Why I want to seek a second term – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari Saturday in Daura, Katsina State, said the driving force for seeking public office should be to serve the people, and see their lives improved, not for frivolity or personal ambition. Speaking at the All Progressives Party’s (APC) Ward Congress held at Bayagida Model Primary School, President Buhari said the passion to serve and see real changes in the lives of Nigerians informed his choice to join partisan politics in the first place, and inspired him to contest elections in 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015. The President said that his decision to seek a second term in office was borne out of a deep passion to serve Nigerians, and not for personal gains.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

