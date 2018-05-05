Why People Think I’m Dating Odunlade Adekola – Actress Eniola Ajao — Nigeria Today

Why People Think I’m Dating Odunlade Adekola – Actress Eniola Ajao

Eniola Ajao is one of the hottest actresses in the movie industry. She’s young, beautiful and talented. And she’s also dynamic and versatile.

With over 75 movies to her credit, the UNILAG graduate of Accounting is still hungry for roles.

In this recent interview, the Yoruba actress talked about her career, relationship, and the reason people think she is dating handsome actor, Odunlade Adekola. Enjoy it.

Tell me about your background.

Eniola Ajao is from Epe in Lagos State. My twin sister and I are the last born of the family of six. I wasn’t born with a silver spoon but we are not poor.

You look so beautiful, what’s the secret of your beauty?

Nothing too serious, it’s just my normal daily beauty routine.

Is Eniola Ajao married?

I am not married but I am in a very serious relationship.

Hope your man is coping well with your relationship with your boss, Odunlade?

There’s no special relationship between my boss and I than that of an apprentice to a master. We are many (actors) under him and he treats us equally.

I mean your closeness to him, because you are his favourite

No, I am not his favourite. What of Tunde Owokoniran? Is it because he’s a male? If Tunde were a female, maybe people would have gotten that same feeling.

But what about some of your fans out there that feel you guys are dating?

Oh no! We are not dating o, I’m in his group, I’m subjected to him and he just has to make use of me. I hope that’s well stated.

But hope it’s not affecting your relationship with your man?

Never, not at all. My man knows him very well.

Source – PUNCH

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA.

