Why Real Madrid Won’t Give Barcelona Guard Of Honour – Zidane — Nigeria Today

Why Real Madrid Won’t Give Barcelona Guard Of Honour – Zidane
Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zindane has said that his team will not give Barcelona a guard of honour when both teams play in El Clasico on Sunday. Zidane said at a news conference ahead of the clash, “After the Club World Cup, they didn’t want to do it for us. They might have said they […]
The post Why Real Madrid Won’t Give Barcelona Guard Of Honour – Zidane appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!