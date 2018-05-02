Why Senate can’t impeach Buhari – Senator Ahmed Lawan — Nigeria Today

Why Senate can’t impeach Buhari – Senator Ahmed Lawan

The Senate Majority Leader, Ahmed Lawan, says the issue of impeaching President Muhammadu Buhari has been laid to rest. Lawan said the United States, US, President, Donald Trump’s confirmation that his country received $496m from Nigeria for fighter jets, has put the issue of impeaching Buhari to rest. Speaking with Daily Trust, the Senator noted […]

