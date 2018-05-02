Why Wike’s conscience is troubling him – Senator Uchendu — Nigeria Today

Why Wike’s conscience is troubling him – Senator Uchendu
The senator representing Rivers East District in the National Assembly, Andrew Uchendu, has stated that Governor Nyesom Wike is at war with his conscience. He said Wike betrayed his benefactor, Rotimi Amaechi, a former Rivers governor and current Minister of Transportation. Uchendu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Wednesday in Port Harcourt […]
