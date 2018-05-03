Wicked Wife Stabs Her Husband To Death, Ripped Of His Stomach Then Tries To Kill Herself In Lagos (Graphic Photos) — Nigeria Today

Wicked Wife Stabs Her Husband To Death, Ripped Of His Stomach Then Tries To Kill Herself In Lagos (Graphic Photos)
The Lagos state police command is currently investigating a murder-attempted suicide case that took place at Diamond Estate in Ogombo, Ajah area of the state earlier today May 3rd. A statement by the state police command public relations officer, SP Chike Oti, says 47-year old lawyer, Mrs Udeme Otike had a fight with her husband, 50-year-old […]
The post Wicked Wife Stabs Her Husband To Death, Ripped Of His Stomach Then Tries To Kill Herself In Lagos (Graphic Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!