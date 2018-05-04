Wife Stabs Husband Over Argument About Money For Beer — Nigeria Today

Wife Stabs Husband Over Argument About Money For Beer
Bekithemba Ncube, a man from Matabo district in Zimbabwe was killed by his wife Feluna Moyo, who stabbed him during an argument over money to buy beer. The incident occurred around 6pm on Wednesday. Philisani Ndebele the Matabeleland South police spokesperson inspector verified the incident and said the suspect is in custody and assisting police […]
