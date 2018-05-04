Wife Stabs Husband Over Argument About Money For Beer — Nigeria Today

Wife Stabs Husband Over Argument About Money For Beer

Bekithemba Ncube, a man from Matabo district in Zimbabwe was killed by his wife Feluna Moyo, who stabbed him during an argument over money to buy beer. The incident occurred around 6pm on Wednesday. Philisani Ndebele the Matabeleland South police spokesperson inspector verified the incident and said the suspect is in custody and assisting police […]

The post Wife Stabs Husband Over Argument About Money For Beer appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

