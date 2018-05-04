 Wife Stabs Husband Over Argument About Money For Beer — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Wife Stabs Husband Over Argument About Money For Beer

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Crime, News | 0 comments

Bekithemba Ncube, a man from Matabo district in Zimbabwe was killed by his wife Feluna Moyo, who stabbed him during an argument over money to buy beer. The incident occurred around 6pm on Wednesday. Philisani Ndebele the Matabeleland South police spokesperson inspector verified the incident and said the suspect is in custody and assisting police […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Wife Stabs Husband Over Argument About Money For Beer appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.