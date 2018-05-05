Wike Condemns Use of SARS for APC Congress — Nigeria Today

Wike Condemns Use of SARS for APC Congress

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the illegal use of operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and military personnel to cause rancour ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) congress in the State has vindicated him.

Speaking yesterday, during a courtesy visit by the retired military and para-military officers of Ogoni extraction at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Governor Wike said, if security agencies can be negatively used during a party congress, Nigerians should expect electoral mischief, masterminded by security agencies in 2019.

He stated that the series of statements released by APC stakeholders on the illegal activities of SARS personnel in the course of their today (Saturday) congress, should draw the attention of lovers of democracy.

Wike said: “In an ordinary party congress, over a platoon of soldiers and more than 200 SARS personnel have been handed over to one man. If these operatives protect just one man, while other communities are left without protection. Even the notorious election rigger, SARS Commander, is operating without check because he has the support of the Police High Command.”

Leader of the group, Rear Admiral John Nicholas Bakpo, thanked Governor Wike for the infrastructural development in Ogoni communities.

He said that as retired military and paramilitary senior officers, they were willing to offer their services for the security of Ogoni land.

Meanwhile, Governor Wike has condoled with the families of those who lost their loved ones in the course of the fracas preparatory to the APC congress at the weekend. He said that it is unfortunate that some politicians do not understand that politics is not war. In a statement on Friday, Governor Wike was quoted as saying: “Politics is not a do or die affair. All politicians must learn to play politics by established rules”.

Governor Wike said that the fracas that claimed innocent lives ahead of the Rivers APC congress underscores what Rivers people have continued to say about the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

