 Wike inspects Neighbourhood Safety Corps Headquarters — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Wike inspects Neighbourhood Safety Corps Headquarters

Posted on May 6, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Despite opposition to the establishment of Rivers State Neighbourhood Safety Corps by the All Progressive Congress, APC, the  Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has expressed satisfaction with the effective take off  of the Rivers State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency at its  headquarters in Port Harcourt. Addressing journalists after inspecting facilities at the headquarters of Rivers State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency on Friday, Governor Wike said that he was happy with facilities already in place. He said the  next  phase of the operation of the agency  would be the recruitment of qualified and responsible personnel .

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.