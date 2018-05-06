Wike inspects Neighbourhood Safety Corps Headquarters — Nigeria Today

Wike inspects Neighbourhood Safety Corps Headquarters

Despite opposition to the establishment of Rivers State Neighbourhood Safety Corps by the All Progressive Congress, APC, the Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has expressed satisfaction with the effective take off of the Rivers State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency at its headquarters in Port Harcourt. Addressing journalists after inspecting facilities at the headquarters of Rivers State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency on Friday, Governor Wike said that he was happy with facilities already in place. He said the next phase of the operation of the agency would be the recruitment of qualified and responsible personnel .

