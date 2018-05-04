Wike wishes Rivers APC peaceful congress  — Nigeria Today

Wike wishes Rivers APC peaceful congress

Ahead of congress of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, tomorrow, Governor Nyesom Wike, has wished APC members a successful and peaceful congress.

Wike appealed to APC members in the state to be law-abiding and maintain the peace in the state. He also urged them to work towards a peaceful and successful congress, devoid of rancour.

Meanwhile, Governor Wike advised all hoteliers in the state not to allow their hotels to be used to foment trouble as was the case during the party’s last congress, when Novotel was negatively used by some persons, leading to the misconception across the country that Rivers state was in crisis.

The post Wike wishes Rivers APC peaceful congress appeared first on The Sun News.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

