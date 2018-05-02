 Will There Be a Nobel Prize in Literature This Year? - New York Times — Nigeria Today
Will There Be a Nobel Prize in Literature This Year? – New York Times

New York Times

Will There Be a Nobel Prize in Literature This Year?
New York Times
STOCKHOLM — The Nobel Prize in Literature is always a source of great interest, but the organization behind the prestigious award finds itself in the throes of a high-profile crisis so severe that it is unclear whether it will be able to pick a winner
