Willow Smith Learns About Sex By Seeing Will And Jada Doing It — Nigeria Today

Willow Smith Learns About Sex By Seeing Will And Jada Doing It

Will Smith’s wife received quite the surprise when her daughter, Willow, told her mom how she first encountered sex. She walked in by accident on Jada and Will doing it, And Will doesn’t even know yet. The 46-year-old American actress revealed that her daughter, Willow, shocked her when she asked, ‘Well, what was your first […]

The post Willow Smith Learns About Sex By Seeing Will And Jada Doing It appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

