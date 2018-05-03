 Withdraw Osinbajo From Pastoral Calling Because Church Do Not Ordin People To Lie – Reno Tells Pst Adebooye — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Withdraw Osinbajo From Pastoral Calling Because Church Do Not Ordin People To Lie – Reno Tells Pst Adebooye

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Withdraw Osinbajo From Pastoral Calling Because Church Do Not Ordin People To Lie – Reno Tells Pst Adebooye Reno Omokri has called on the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God RCCG, Pastor E.A Adeboye to withdraw  the pastoral calling of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as he is sure that the church does […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Withdraw Osinbajo From Pastoral Calling Because Church Do Not Ordin People To Lie – Reno Tells Pst Adebooye appeared first on Ngyab.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.