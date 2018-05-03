Withdraw Osinbajo From Pastoral Calling Because Church Do Not Ordin People To Lie – Reno Tells Pst Adebooye — Nigeria Today

Withdraw Osinbajo From Pastoral Calling Because Church Do Not Ordin People To Lie – Reno Tells Pst Adebooye

Withdraw Osinbajo From Pastoral Calling Because Church Do Not Ordin People To Lie – Reno Tells Pst Adebooye Reno Omokri has called on the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God RCCG, Pastor E.A Adeboye to withdraw the pastoral calling of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as he is sure that the church does […]

The post Withdraw Osinbajo From Pastoral Calling Because Church Do Not Ordin People To Lie – Reno Tells Pst Adebooye appeared first on Ngyab.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

