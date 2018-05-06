Wizkid, Davido, others bag 2018 Headies awards — Nigeria Today

Wizkid, Davido, others bag 2018 Headies awards

Popular musicians: Innocent Idibia (2face), Ayodeji Balogun (Wizkid), David Adeleke (Davido) and some other artistes won the 2018 headies awards in the early hours of Sunday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 12th edition of HEADIES awards took place at the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. NAN also reports that Headies […]

The post Wizkid, Davido, others bag 2018 Headies awards appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

