Wizkid spotted with Tiwa Savage in a restaurant (Video) - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Wizkid spotted with Tiwa Savage in a restaurant (Video) – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
Wizkid spotted with Tiwa Savage in a restaurant (Video)
Pulse Nigeria
play. Tiwa Savage poses with the star boy himself, Wizkid. (Instagram/TiwaSavage). 24/7 Live – Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter! Subscribe. 24/7 Live – Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter! Back to Article. news. Wizkid was spotted at a restaurant in …
Wizkid's ex, Tania shades Tiwa Savage as she unfollows her on IG
It's a waste of resource to give a poor person a car as gift – Pastor
Rumoured Romance: Tania Unfollows Tiwa Savage After Wizkid And Tiwa Savage Stepped Out For A Lunch Date …
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!