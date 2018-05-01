 Wizkid, Tiwa Savage having an affair? — Nigeria Today
Wizkid, Tiwa Savage having an affair?

Posted on May 1, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Fans of Nigerian music icons, Tiwa Savage and Wizkid,  are  speculating over the true nature of their relationship as both artists share their photos on social media.

As rumours sweep across the internet that they might be more than friends, Tiwa and Wizkid are making fans believe it might be true.

Recently, they shared one of such adorable yet odd photo of them together and captioned it with a cryptic message.

In the photo also shared on Tiwa’s Instagram page, she’s seen sitting on the blade of a plane, while Wizkid stands and poses.

She captioned it: “If you ready let me hear you say YEAH YEAH .

And Wizkid responded with a similar photo on his Instagram account: “YEAH Yeah 💫

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

