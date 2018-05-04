Wizkid’s ex, Tania shades Tiwa Savage as she unfollows her on IG — Nigeria Today

Wizkid’s ex, Tania shades Tiwa Savage as she unfollows her on IG

‘You can’t be friends with people who secretly want your life’ – Wizkid’s ex, Tania shares as she unfollows Tiwa Savage on IGIt is a known fact that recently divorced female singer, Tiwa Savage and Wizkid have been rumoured to be lovers in recent times, and this is as a result of the public display of affection exhibited by them.

One of Wizkid’s ex girlfriend, Tania Omotayo is clearly getting rid of bad friends and cleaning up her friends list as she implied through her actions recently on social media.

The fashion entrepreneur reposted a photo from Hollywood celebrity, Nene Leakes on her Instagram story which read:

You cannot be friends with people who secretly want your life. Stay Woke!

People are already speculating that it’s because of the new found friendship between her ex and the mother of one.

The post Wizkid’s ex, Tania shades Tiwa Savage as she unfollows her on IG appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

