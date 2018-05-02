Wizkid’s Fans Show Concern Over His New Picture — Nigeria Today

Wizkid’s Fans Show Concern Over His New Picture
Fans show concern over Wizkid’s recent photos, they are left questioning his health and some are suggesting he should slow down on the substance he takes. What do y’all think about the photo? See Comments below
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!