 Woman buried alive, dies as healing ritual gets bizarre - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Woman buried alive, dies as healing ritual gets bizarre – The Punch

Posted on May 2, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Punch

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Woman buried alive, dies as healing ritual gets bizarre
The Punch
A 25-year-old woman has died after being buried under a mound of cow dung by a snake charmer in a bizarre healing ritual. The victim, named as Devendri, was collecting wood for cooking at her home in rural India when she was bitten on the hand by a

and more »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.