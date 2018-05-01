Woman drags ex-hubby’s wife to court for interfering in daughter’s relationship — Nigeria Today

Woman drags ex-hubby’s wife to court for interfering in daughter’s relationship

Kaduna – A Sharia Court sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna on Monday ordered a housewife, Hajara Jibril to stop interfering in the affairs of her step daughter, saying such role was solely reserved for the girl’s mother.



Hajara was dragged to the court by the girl’s mother, Jummai Bawa on the grounds that since she divorced their husband, the woman has become a wedge between her and the daughter.

She told the court that the defendant had not only separated her daughter, Aisha, from her, but was now interfering in the marriage arrangements of the girl.

“My daughter had left me to live with her father’s wife; unfortunately the woman has been meddling in her life trying to spoil the relationship between her and her fiance, even saying that my daughter won’t last long in her matrimonial home.’’

The complainant, therefore, prayed the court to order Hajara to stop meddling into the affairs of the girl.

Hajara however denied all the allegations.

The Judge, Malam Dahiru Lawal, in his ruling ordered the defendant to completely stop meddling into her step daughter’s private affairs.

He said that such role was only reserved for her biological mother, Jummai. (NAN)

