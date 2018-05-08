 Woman Loses Her Balance In High Heels And Drops Baby From Balcony — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Woman Loses Her Balance In High Heels And Drops Baby From Balcony

Posted on May 8, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A 23-year-old woman, Femida Shaikh, dropped her baby to his death after losing her balance in high heels on a balcony. The baby suffered spinal injuries and died before he could be taken to the hospital. Police raced to the scene and, after investigation, ruled out any foul play, declaring the baby’s death an accident. […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Woman Loses Her Balance In High Heels And Drops Baby From Balcony appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.