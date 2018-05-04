Woman raises alarm over number of Nigerians in Hong Kong prisons — Nigeria Today

Woman raises alarm over number of Nigerians in Hong Kong prisons

…1000 languishing in prison for minor offences

A Hong Kong citizen and wife of a Nigerian prisoner in Hong Kong, Mrs. Kaffi Okechukwu has raised the alarm over the inhumane treatment melted out on Nigerian prisoners in the Asian country.

Kaffi in a telephone interview disclosed that over 1000 Nigerians are languishing in various Hong Kong prisons over minor offences.

She expressed disappointment that the Nigeria Consulate in Hong Kong and the Ministry of External Affair could not fulfil the bilateral agreement reached between Nigeria Government and the Hong Kong on the release of the prisoners.

According to her, “my country government, Hong Kong entered into an agreement earlier before September 11, 2017 to release Nigerians her prison custody but I am surprised that up till this time, the Nigeria government has not honoured the said agreement and her citizens are still held in the prisons languishing for minor offences”.

She continued that “it is expected of Nigeria government to provide logistics for the movement of these prisoners which will enable them to travel back home but the Nigeria government is lagging behind to execute this little demand”.

Mrs. Okechukwu wept throughout the interview, however appealed to President MUhammadu Buhari to “come to the aid of Nigerian citizens by fulfilling the pact to enable the prisoners regain their freedom”.

