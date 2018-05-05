Woman Suffocates After Being Buried Alive In Cow Poop To Treat Snake Bite (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Woman Suffocates After Being Buried Alive In Cow Poop To Treat Snake Bite (Photos)

A 25-year-old woman has died after being buried under a mound of cow dung by a snake charmer in a bizarre healing ritual. According to Dailymail UK, The victim, named as Devendri, was collecting wood for cooking at her home in rural India when she was bitten on the hand by a snake. The mother-of-five […]

The post Woman Suffocates After Being Buried Alive In Cow Poop To Treat Snake Bite (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

