Workers Day: Despite harsh economy, there was no job loss in the civil service – FG — Nigeria Today

Workers Day: Despite harsh economy, there was no job loss in the civil service – FG

The Federal Government said no Federal civil or public servant has lost his or her job in the last three years of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration despite economic downturn.

Speaking on the occasion of the Workers Day which held in Abuja, Minister of Labour and Productivity Dr. Chris Ngige hinged the feat on the harmonius working relationship between Labour unions and government in the period under review.

According to Ngige, the present administration places a lot of premium on the welfare of workers and all citizenry and has done so in very transparent manner.

“Our openness is to provide enough window for all Nigerians to appreciate the state of the nation and the efforts of the government.

“Our modest achievement in creating equable condition for job security and improved welfare for workers.

“This is as evident in the fact that no Federal civil or public servant has lost his or her job in the last three years of the administration despite economic downturn.

“This is as well as the ongoing effort to give effect to a new national minimum wage easily bear out Federal Government’s commitment to the upliftment of the workforce.

“This year’s celebration therefore presents an opportunity for a collective reflection on the contributions of the labour movement to national growth.

“We should also reflect on the steadfastness of the Buhari administration to the welfare of workers on the other, ‘’ he said.

In his comments on the commemoration of the day, President of the Nigerian Labour Congress NLC Comrade Ayuba Wabba said Nigerian workers should gear themselves up for many more fights for better working conditions and welfare and always be ready to pursue their need at all times as a union.

