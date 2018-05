Workers' Day: FG commits to welfare of Nigerians - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Workers’ Day: FG commits to welfare of Nigerians – Vanguard



Vanguard Workers' Day: FG commits to welfare of Nigerians

Vanguard

As Nigerians celebrate Workers Day, the Federal Government has pledged commitment to enhance workers' welfare and prosperity for all citizens. Ngige. Labour minister Chris Ngige made this pledge in a statement signed by Mr Samuel Olowookere, Director …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest