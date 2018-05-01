 Workers’ Day: NANS urges FG, states to implement new minimum wage — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Workers’ Day: NANS urges FG, states to implement new minimum wage

Posted on May 1, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on the Federal and State Governments to urgently implement the new minimum wage as the present N18,000 was “grossly insufficient for any worker.’’

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

NANS Public Relations Officer (PRO), Bestman Okereafor, made the call in a statement made available to the News Men on Tuesday in Enugu.

Okereafor said that the leadership of NANS was joining millions of Nigerian workers in solidarity as they celebrate this year’s workers’ day.

According to him, NANS appreciates the positive impacts of Nigerian workers and their contributions to the nation building.

“In lieu of this we are joining our voice with the leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) to demand for the implementation of a new minimum wage for Nigerian workers considering the economic situation in the country.

“It is clear and obvious that N18,000 is insufficient to meet the present economic demands of a Nigerian worker.

“It is noted that workers, who create wealth for a nation, must be adequately taken care of as this will equally go a long way in curtailing corruption in our beloved country.

“NANS is finally calling on Nigerian workers to remain steadfast and committed to the service to humanity and father land,’’ he said.

NAN

The post Workers’ Day: NANS urges FG, states to implement new minimum wage appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.