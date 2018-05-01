Workers’ Day: Nigerian workers agitate for better welfare package — Nigeria Today

Workers’ Day: Nigerian workers agitate for better welfare package

Workers’ Day, known as May Day, was celebrated across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with mixed feelings and agitations by Nigerian workers. In Lagos, the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) on Tuesday said it would not hesitate to ground any airline or aviation concessionaire that refused […]

