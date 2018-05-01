Workers’ Day: Okorocha promotes all Imo workers, promises sleeping allowance — Nigeria Today

Workers’ Day: Okorocha promotes all Imo workers, promises sleeping allowance

The governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha , has announced automatic promotion for all workers in the state civil service. The promotion only excluded those who were newly employed. Okorocha also said he could also approve sleeping allowance for the state workers. The governor made the announcement during his address at the 2018 Workers’ Day […]

Workers’ Day: Okorocha promotes all Imo workers, promises sleeping allowance

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

