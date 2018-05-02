Workers demand payment of full salaries in Osun - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Workers demand payment of full salaries in Osun – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Workers demand payment of full salaries in Osun
The Punch
Femi Makinde, Osogbo. The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Osun State chapter, Mr. Jacob Adekomi, on Tuesday asked Governor Rauf Aregbesola to stop the payment of modulated salary to some categories of workers and pensioners in the state …
