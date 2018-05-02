World Cup: Russian thugs fire warning shot — Nigeria Today

World Cup: Russian thugs fire warning shot

With just 43 days to the World cup, strong indications have emerged that checkmating the activities of football thugs in the host country Russia will not be a tea party.

Despite all manner of security being put in place for the event which kicks off June 14 in 11 cities of the country, viral video of a free for all fight Sunday in St Petersburg confirmed that security agents will have their hands full when the one month soccer fiesta begins.

The shocking footage revealed over 50 Russian Ultras in a free for all fight in a clear warning to fans travelling to the tournament.

The savage battle took place ahead of a 0-0 draw between local club Zenit St Petersburg and CSKA Moscow.

The violent scenes came despite President Vladimir Putin ordering a crackdown on perpetrators of football violence – and especially hooligan leaders – to prevent trouble at the showcase tournament.

The recent fight close to the St Petersburg Stadium which will host a semi-final will no doubt worry the authorities as they seek a peaceful World Cup without repeats of the bloodshed in Marseilles involving Russian and English supporters during Euro-2016.

There are claims that Russian gangs are training children as hooligans to bolster their numbers ahead of the World Cup.

Schoolboys have been put through their paces by Capos – or leaders – with youngsters from rival firms forced to stage fights. The most fierce among them will then be unleashed during the tournament.

Groups of boys are even given names including ‘Kinder Team CSKA’ – in a reference to CSKA Moscow – and Young Zenit after Zenit St Petersburg.

The Sun quotes one Ultra as saying: ‘Some of these young ultras are ready to kill. They’ll be tough enough to fight any English supporter.

‘They are ready to bring hell to the World Cup. The young boys are trained by the capos from the main gangs and the best ones will be chosen to join the adult ultras. Some are only 13.’

During 2016’s European Championships, Russian thugs caused choas in Marseille as a highly-organised gang ran around the Mediterranean port city targeting England supporters.

Many believe that military-style Russian hooligans will renew their grudge with England fans during this summer’s contest.

One comment about the St Petersburg violence on an ultra website read: ‘The SWAT team didn’t arrive on time. The guys got away, looks like no-one was caught. Another wrote: ‘In the city, a fight of 50 – and no SWAT! Beautiful!’

