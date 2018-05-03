World Press Freedom Day: Buhari urges media on fair reportage — Nigeria Today

World Press Freedom Day: Buhari urges media on fair reportage

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerian journalists to be fair in its reports especially those targeted at the Federal Government.

On the commemoration of the World Press Freedom Day which holds every May 3, with this year’s theme as “‘Power In Check: Media, Justice and The Rule of Law”, President Buhari in a statement made available to journalists by his special adviser on media and publicity Femi Adesina said the media should hold ethics of the noble profession sacrosanct, and be wary of those bent on causing disaffection in the country.

“The media can count on us to keep our words, but we also want to be fairly reported.

“The world is in the throes of animosities generated by fake news and hate speech, often spawned by some media, particularly the digital variant called social media. On this World Press Freedom Day, those involved in the negative antics should reflect, and ponder on how some countries have been thrown into tailspin by irresponsible use of the media. We have no other country than Nigeria, and what we make of it is what we get,” he said.

The President urged the media to be responsible in its reportage especially as the country inches towards the 2019 general elections.

“As we approach general elections next year, let our journalists resolve to report the process fairly and without bias, irrespective of who is involved. That would be the very essence of World Press Freedom Day,” the President stated.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

