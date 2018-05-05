 World press freedom index: Nigeria up three places – but still in red zone - TheCable — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

World press freedom index: Nigeria up three places – but still in red zone – TheCable

Posted on May 5, 2018 in World | 0 comments


TheCable

Learn how to make money online. Click here

World press freedom index: Nigeria up three places – but still in red zone
TheCable
For the first time in three years, Nigeria stepped up in its position on the word press freedom ranking at 119 of 180 countries—three places up from 122. According to the index, released by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Nigeria got a global score

and more »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.