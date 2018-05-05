World Video Game Hall of Fame welcomes John Madden and Lara Croft — Nigeria Today

World Video Game Hall of Fame welcomes John Madden and Lara Croft
The inductees for the 2018 World Video Game Hall of Fame have been revealed, and they include a boisterous sportscaster, a daring archaeologist, a blue-haired adventurer, and even a historic relic from the sixties.
The post World Video Game Hall of Fame welcomes John Madden and Lara Croft appeared first on Digital Trends.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!