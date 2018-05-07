Would posterity tick or asterisk your tenure? — Nigeria Today

Would posterity tick or asterisk your tenure?

In Nigeria and indeed all of the Third World, nothing carries more weight, paraphernalia and perks than a public office. That is the only reason people steal, kill or destroy to take the seat. It is an automatic ticket to sudden wealth and impunity. However, like a double-edged sword, public office in this part of the globe doesn’t only dispense carrots 24/7; it also carries a stick -a big stick!

Public office has and can deploy the power to rubbish memory. Many men and women who ran the show yesterday are today anonymous pedestrians in the power space. In spite of their stupendous wealth which itself was a trophy they helped themselves to while in office, most of these many live in abject poverty that isolation or loneliness at that height represents. The children’s children of one who abused public office know that posterity transmogrifies into karma.

Even with no books on the tenure, this natural stratagem ensures that future generations never allow someone from that lineage to smell power again. Consider how nearly impossible it is to name, of the truckloads of families that have ruled Nigeria in over a century, say one or two that should or can stage a comeback. Can anything be worse than that, to be locked out of the power loop forever just because your parent or family messed up earlier? This is one tragedy of power that mankind continues to ignore, to its chagrin.

Now is the perfect time to recalibrate the laissez faire that attends our in-office performance. People should stop toying with their name and that of their family as happens when they abuse the public trust embedded in every office. Holders should start knowing that just as their actions and inaction today would have an impact on tomorrow, future generations also reserve the right to hold their descendants accountable and responsible. We must go to every length to bequeath a worthy memory.

Public officers should carry out a no-holds-barred self evaluation, as regularly as possible. Those who at every turn tell themselves even the bitterest truth can upturn any tide. Mistakes can only be corrected when committers are smart-humble enough to come to terms with the fact that as human beings all the aces (especially when it comes to time) are not in their hands. Let’s see how the following three randomly-selected incumbents would be remembered, long after?

Starting with President Muhammadu Buhari’s, do you foresee this epitaph: here lies a tenure that changed Nigeria and Nigerians; that defended brand Nigeria at home and abroad; that left the country and her citizens better off? Through the middle, when posterity thumbs the performance of a Simon Lalong on the plateau, would it be up or down? And down south, after all the deafening cacophony what mental picture would Rivers people have of their fire-for-fire governor? Our answers can resolve the horrendous leadership challenge that has stunted the growth of our society!

As people angle to sell their souls to the devil to secure a fresh or second term or even anticipatory appointment next year, the masses need to cut a pre-emptive deal now by putting the what-would-your-tenure-be-remembered-for question. Aspirants who become candidates must tell us in black and white what they would do once they take office. We are tired of unpleasant surprises and the attendant post-tenure frustration of inability to measure performance because the holder promised nonsense or nothing. 2019 offers Nigeria a window that Nigerians must exploit, if we truly desire a better country.

Finally, away from the president and the two governors above, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, other governors, all deputy governors, lawmakers, ministers, judges, local government chieftains, civil servants, manufacturers, traders and every one in public office should also field the poser. Come on, Your Excellencies, if the electorate or clientele gave you a goodbye rather than another chance in 2019 (as indeed will happen for many of you) would memory log away your time in office as a blessing or a curse? This might sound alarmist, but with all other approaches failing to put a leash on our mostly mediocre, gift-and-tell, egoistic, pugnacious and vindictive pseudo-leaders, who can blame us for getting desperate? God bless Nigeria!

Intra-APC violence, signs of things to come?

I’m tired of calling out President Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressives Congress, which in any case was compelled by the man’s integrity of old. I’ve learned to draw a line so I don’t start sounding like a broken record. But, some occurrences may force one’s hand no matter what.

Who else is alarmed by the ubiquitous thuggery and anger that marred last week events meant to show the party’s internal democracy compliance? Looking at the shameful Ekiti APC governorship primaries as well as the nationwide ward congresses, one cannot but wonder why our politics has remained so unchanged in the midst of all that promised change. INEC, security agents and the masses can make this sad commentary a blessing in disguise though, by getting better prepared for 2019!

When they came for Dino Melaye

How much I’d love to be president of Nigeria. I’d move against anyone, anywhere, anytime and no one would dare utter a word.

I may even start with my deputy, the senate president and house speaker -in that order- if they as much as cough. Then, I would move to states and deal with Ayo Fayose-like governors.

At that time, I am sure that none of those bloody cowards, with self-preservation as their middle-name, would stand up to me. Which one colleague stood up for democracy (read then Gov. DSP Alamieyeseigha of Bayelsa state and recently, Sen. Dino Melaye of Kogi)?

