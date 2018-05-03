 Xiaomi buddies up with U.K. carrier Three to sell its phones in Europe — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Xiaomi buddies up with U.K. carrier Three to sell its phones in Europe

Posted on May 3, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Xiaomi has partnered with U.K. carrier Three’s parent, Hutchison. The partnership will result in Xiaomi phones being sold not only in the U.K., but also in Austria, Denmark, Hong Kong, and Sweden.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Xiaomi buddies up with U.K. carrier Three to sell its phones in Europe appeared first on Digital Trends.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.