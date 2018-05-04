Yahaya Bello now Nasarawa State Commissioner of Police — Nigeria Today

Yahaya Bello now Nasarawa State Commissioner of Police
Yahaya Bello has been appointed as new commissioner of police in Nasarawa State. Bello assumed office on Friday, according to the command’s Police Relations Officer, Mr. Kennedy Idirisu. Idirisu told newsmen on Friday in Lafia that the new commissioner, who replaced Mr. Bello Ahmed, was commissioner in charge of election planning and monitoring at the […]
