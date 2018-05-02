 Yangshan, China’s Deepwater Exploration Harbour — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Yangshan, China’s Deepwater Exploration Harbour

Posted on May 2, 2018 in World | 0 comments

…A serene view of windmills in water, iron and concrete bridge and ghost port  In the construction of Sea Ports, China is recognised. Its Shanghai Port ranking one of the largest globally. Yangshan Port, which is a part of Shanghai Port has its own story to tell as it quietly contributes to China’s economy. Its […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Yangshan, China’s Deepwater Exploration Harbour appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.