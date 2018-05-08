 Yaya Toure: We put Manchester United in City's shadow - that's my greatest achievement - Telegraph.co.uk — Nigeria Today
Yaya Toure: We put Manchester United in City’s shadow – that’s my greatest achievement – Telegraph.co.uk

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Sports


Yaya Toure: We put Manchester United in City's shadow – that's my greatest achievement
As he approaches his final home game as a Manchester City player, Yaya Touré reflects on the greatest achievement during his eight years at the club. It was, the midfielder says, putting Manchester United in City's “shadow”. “To be honest, yes, that's
