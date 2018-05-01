Yellow journalism: African journalists tasked on objective, factual reporting - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Yellow journalism: African journalists tasked on objective, factual reporting – Vanguard

Yellow journalism: African journalists tasked on objective, factual reporting

Vanguard

AFRICAN journalists have been urged to place premium on research and thorough investigation in the process of gathering and dissemination of information to avoid propagating false and damaging information to the public. Giving this advice was Emad Omar …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

