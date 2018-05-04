Yes! He Has Done It! BBnaija’s Tobi Bakre Breaks New Record — Nigeria Today

Yes! He Has Done It! BBnaija’s Tobi Bakre Breaks New Record

Without doubt, the season three housemates of Big Brother Naija show are doing big things and going faster than all their predecessors!

Just a few days out of the BBNaija House and one of the finalists Tobi Bakre has already got his Instagram blue tick.

This is making Tobi Bakre the first housemate to get verified amongst the season three housemates.

Surprisingly, Efe the winner of the previous season who has close to 700 thousand followers is yet to get the blue tick while Tobi already got his with just 467 thousand followers!

Source – 36ng

