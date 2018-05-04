Yes, Pizza Acrobatics Is Now A Real Thing [Videos] — Nigeria Today

Yes, Pizza Acrobatics Is Now A Real Thing [Videos]

I’ve been practising the art of pizza acrobatics for years, but my method differs slightly from that of the masters we’ll see below.

Most of my focus goes into shovelling the pizza into my food hole as rapidly as possible, usually from our local favourites, whereas someone like Pasqualino Barbasso [above], twice crowned the world champion of pizza acrobatics, is more into panache.

It helps that the Sicilian says he was practically “born” in his family’s pizzeria, the 40-year-old Falco Azzurro in Cammarata, where he started working when he was 17.

He still works there, in fact, when he’s not travelling the world with his acrobatic act.

This might be the most Italian thing I have ever seen:

Hard not to respect what he does, and that song has injected a little much-needed energy into my Friday.

Pasqualino is one of the biggest names in the game, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a bunch of youngsters looking to inject their own vigour into the mix.

I’m quite digging this guy’s style, from the recent World Championship in Parma:

Man got skills.

Of course, the proof is in the pudding, and I’m not all that fussed about what athletic endeavours went into crafting my favourite.

It’s a controversial choice, given that Butler’s Pizza has named a pizza after our own Seth Rotherham, but I go for that Funky Fabb goodness.

Bacon, feta, avo guacamole and Butleritos – get in my belly.

But hey, you do you, and if you want to follow Seth’s lead and crush The Rotherham be my guest.

Butler’s have a number of specials which run from Sunday to Thursday, so pop your topping of choice on top and get involved.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

