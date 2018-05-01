Yobe Gov Offers Automatic Jobs To 38 Graduating Students - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today

Yobe Gov Offers Automatic Jobs To 38 Graduating Students – Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Yobe Gov Offers Automatic Jobs To 38 Graduating Students
Independent Newspapers Limited
Damaturu – Yobe State Governor Ibrahim Gaidam, who is currently on a visit to the Republic of Sudan, has offered automatic employment to 38 students who will be graduating from various Sudanese universities later in 2018. Abdullah Bego, Director …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!