 Yomi Casual and Wife Dedicate Their Beautiful Daughter (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Yomi Casual and Wife Dedicate Their Beautiful Daughter (Photos)

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Fashion designer, Omoniyi Makun aka Yomi Casual and his wife, Grace today dedicated their daughter, Kayleh, in Church. The couple got married in October last year, and welcomed their daughter in January. Congrats to them. See more photos below:

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Yomi Casual and Wife Dedicate Their Beautiful Daughter (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.