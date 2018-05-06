Yoruba socio-political group rejects calls for restructuring — Nigeria Today

Yoruba socio-political group rejects calls for restructuring

A socio-political group, Yoruba Ronu Leadership Forum, has rejected calls for the restructuring of the country, describing them as insensitive and self-serving. The Secretary General of the group, Akin Malaolu, who described restructuring as unconstitutional, warned that any attempt to force it on Nigerians would be illegitimate. According to the group, restructuring is an extreme […]

The post Yoruba socio-political group rejects calls for restructuring appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

