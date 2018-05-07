You can now set Amazon Alexa as the default home assistant on your Android — Nigeria Today

You can now set Amazon Alexa as the default home assistant on your Android
Those who have Android devices but prefer to rely on Amazon Alexa for questions and commands are in luck. Rather than Google Assistant, you will now be able to set Alexa as the default voice assistant on your Android phone.
The post You can now set Amazon Alexa as the default home assistant on your Android appeared first on Digital Trends.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!