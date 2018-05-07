You Gotta Watch This Bystander Tripping Up A Fleeing Armed Suspect [Video] — Nigeria Today

You Gotta Watch This Bystander Tripping Up A Fleeing Armed Suspect [Video]
Not all heroes wear capes.
The Columbus Police Department in Ohio owes this chap a stiff drink for his efforts, which took place on April 3 outside a West Columbus library.
Police ended up arresting and apprehending the suspect, who was armed with a gun, and now this leg sweep is being seen right around the world.
Let’s just start with the footage, with the magic happening around the 30-second mark:
Criminal down.
What’s even more impressive is that the tripper is using a cane, and he isn’t trying to capitalise on his 15 minutes of fame.
ABC spoke to him:
“I heard him hit [the ground] and the gun went sliding out. He went one way and the gun went another”…
“I just felt as a citizen of this town I had a responsibility to act and to help,” Bill, who had been visiting the library with his granddaughter, said.
That’s right, Bill the badass is a grandfather.
Well played, you wily old codger.
