You Gotta Watch This Bystander Tripping Up A Fleeing Armed Suspect [Video] — Nigeria Today

You Gotta Watch This Bystander Tripping Up A Fleeing Armed Suspect [Video]

Not all heroes wear capes.

The Columbus Police Department in Ohio owes this chap a stiff drink for his efforts, which took place on April 3 outside a West Columbus library.

Police ended up arresting and apprehending the suspect, who was armed with a gun, and now this leg sweep is being seen right around the world.

Let’s just start with the footage, with the magic happening around the 30-second mark:

Criminal down.

What’s even more impressive is that the tripper is using a cane, and he isn’t trying to capitalise on his 15 minutes of fame.

ABC spoke to him:

“I heard him hit [the ground] and the gun went sliding out. He went one way and the gun went another”… “I just felt as a citizen of this town I had a responsibility to act and to help,” Bill, who had been visiting the library with his granddaughter, said.

That’s right, Bill the badass is a grandfather.

Well played, you wily old codger.

