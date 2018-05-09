Young Lawyers Forum condemns arrest, arraignment of members — Nigeria Today

Young Lawyers Forum condemns arrest, arraignment of members
Recent arrest and arraignment of two members of the Young Lawyers Forum, an affiliate body
of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, that were assigned to accompany Senator Dino Melaye
has been condemned.
The forum said the recent arrest and arraignment of two of its members, namely David
Amaefula and Pius Udo-Inyang in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, FCT, was condemnable in
all aspects.
Speaking to newsmen yesterday in Bauchi, the state chairman of the forum, Barrister Abbas
Muazu said that the lawyers were arrest on April 24, 2018, when they were dispatched by their
principal, Ricky Tarfa (SAN), to accompany the embattled Senator Melaye at the Special Anti-
Robbery Squad, SARS, office in Guzape, Abuja.
He explained that while at their duty post, men of the Nigeria Police “felt not at ease with the
presence of these advocates and eventually arrested them using sheer corporal force, which is
against the laws of the land.”
Muazu claimed that section 35 (2) of the 1999 Constitution provided that any person who was
arrested or detained shall have the right to remain silent or avoid answering questions until
after consultations with a legal practitioner of his choice.
He said the police had claimed that the lawyers were arrested and being prosecuted for aiding
Melaye to escape from lawful custody, but quickly posited that the lawyers had right to
accompany Senator Melaye.
While noting that threatening and harassing the legal practitioners in the manner that was
done by the police was tantamount to abuse of the fundamental right of both the lawyers and
their client, Muazu called for the immediate discharge of the legal practitioners.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!