Young Lawyers Forum condemns arrest, arraignment of members — Nigeria Today

Young Lawyers Forum condemns arrest, arraignment of members

Recent arrest and arraignment of two members of the Young Lawyers Forum, an affiliate body

of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, that were assigned to accompany Senator Dino Melaye

has been condemned.

The forum said the recent arrest and arraignment of two of its members, namely David

Amaefula and Pius Udo-Inyang in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, FCT, was condemnable in

all aspects.

Speaking to newsmen yesterday in Bauchi, the state chairman of the forum, Barrister Abbas

Muazu said that the lawyers were arrest on April 24, 2018, when they were dispatched by their

principal, Ricky Tarfa (SAN), to accompany the embattled Senator Melaye at the Special Anti-

Robbery Squad, SARS, office in Guzape, Abuja.

He explained that while at their duty post, men of the Nigeria Police “felt not at ease with the

presence of these advocates and eventually arrested them using sheer corporal force, which is

against the laws of the land.”

Muazu claimed that section 35 (2) of the 1999 Constitution provided that any person who was

arrested or detained shall have the right to remain silent or avoid answering questions until

after consultations with a legal practitioner of his choice.

He said the police had claimed that the lawyers were arrested and being prosecuted for aiding

Melaye to escape from lawful custody, but quickly posited that the lawyers had right to

accompany Senator Melaye.

While noting that threatening and harassing the legal practitioners in the manner that was

done by the police was tantamount to abuse of the fundamental right of both the lawyers and

their client, Muazu called for the immediate discharge of the legal practitioners.

